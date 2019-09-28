The whereabouts of a pro-Ambazonia activists are still unknown days after he went on television to rubbish the Major National Dialogue which starts on Monday September 30.

Abdul Karim, a Muslim scholar and fervent critic of the regime has not been seen nor reachable since Wednesday after appearing on Equinoxe Television in Douala, family members say.

The Muslim scholar, reports say travelled to Yaounde where he was later arrested and taken to an unknown destination.

According to diaspora separatist activist Mark Bareta, Abdul Karim was arrested after a meeting at the Swiss Embassy. He added that Abdul Karim is suspected by security forces of trafficking arms but dismissed such claims and called for his immediated release.

No official source has made any statement on the matter.

The arrest of Abdul Karim has further dampened any hopes of seeing diaspora Ambazonia separatist travelling to Cameroon to attend the Major National Dialogue as they continue to say Yaounde is not a safe place for such an initiative to take place.