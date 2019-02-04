Cameroon: Ambazonia activists divided over ‘ten-day lockdown’

The ten-day lockdown imposed on the North West and South West regions of Cameroon by Ambazonia separatist leaders is tearing the group apart.

The “lockdown” which the separatists say will run from 5-14 February has already been brushed aside by the government as local authorities have called on the population to go about their daily activities serenely.

Not only the government is against the “lockdown” but a faction of the separatist movement has kicked against this move describing it as a big blunder.

Boh Herbert of the Movement of the Movement for the Restoration of the Independence of Southern Cameroons, MoRISC distanced himself from the “lockdown” describing it as a move to further throw more misery on the masses who are already suffering as a result of the crisis.

Tapang Ivo Tanku, Spokesman of the Ambazonia Defence Forces said, the “lockdown” will only punish the masses and subject the local population to atrocities from both sides.

However, other activists who are advocating for the “lockdown” have insisted it will hold and called for the local population to stay indoors as a means to remain safe from clashes between security forces and separatist fighters.