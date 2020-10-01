After close to four years without schools in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon, diaspora activists of the separatist movement have called for effective school resumption on October 5.

Schools in several localities in the North West and South West Regions have remained closed due to the long-drawn conflict between separatist fighters and government forces.

However, activists of the separatist course say it is time for schools to open their doors in that part of the country. Mark Bareta, one of the frontline separatist activists said the quest for independence had gone past school boycotts and urged parents in the North West and South West Regions to send their children to school. Another frontline activist, Eric Tataw equally called for school resumption in the Anglophne resions, castigating some of his fellow separatist leaders in the diaspora for taking children’s education hostage while siphoning funds collected for the ‘independence’ struggle.

According to a June 30 report of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, only six percent of a 2020 targeted children population of 355,000 affected by crisis in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions have had access to quality formal or non-formal basic education.