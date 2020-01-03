Cameroon: Ambazonia boys set fire on Muyuka’s D.O’s office

Suspected Ambazonia boys are said to have put fire on the entire office of the Divisional Officer for Muyuka Subdivision in the Fako Division of the South West region of Cameroon, sources have confirmed.

The incident happened on the first of January, 2020 after a reported fight between Ambazonia fighters and the regular army.

According to sources, the entire content in the office was reduced to ashes and the only item that indicated that the place was an administrative office was the Head of State’s picture hanging on a chair, partially burnt.

Sources say Ambazonia fighters who claimed the arson attack disclosed that the reason why they burnt the place was triggered by the desire to erase the upcoming February twin elections materials found in the office.

This regrettable incident reportedly happened some few hours after a similar gun battle in mile 14 Buea, South West region left a vehicle burnt.