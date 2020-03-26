Cameroon: Ambazonia defence group declares ceasefire over Coronavirus

One of the armed groups of the Ambazonia separatist movement, has declared a ceasefire in the North West and South West Regions due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The Southern Cameroons Defence Forces, SOCADEF, led by Ebenezer Akwanga said on Thursday it was temporarily halting hostilities due to the outbreak of the virus.

Ebenezer Akwanga said his group was declaring a ceasefire from March 29 to April 12 “in order to permit international humanitarian preparation for the COVID-19 prevention”.

He said the fourteen-day ceasefire was in response to the UN Secretary General’s call on March 23, for a global ceasefire to allow for concerted worldwide action against the Coronavirus Pandemic.

On his part, Samuel Sako, leader of a faction of the so-called Ambazonia Interim Government said he will accept an internationally monitored ceasefire within the framework of a negotiated settlement.

“We pray the international community to prevail on (Cameroon’s President Paul) Biya to heed to the call of the UN chief (Antonio Gutteres) by agreeing to this common process,” Samuel Ikome Sako said.

So far, 88 cases Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Cameroon with two deaths and two other patients discharged.