Cameroon: Ambazonia detainees decry targeted attacks in Kondengui

Detained Anglophone separatists at the Kondegui maximum security prison in Yaounde have decried attacks against them from other inmates.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals, the detainees say one of theirs, Bertin Kisob who is currently receiving treatment was attacked on his bed by other inmates as he sustained knife wounds while he lost his money and some of his belongings in the process.

“Available witnesses say the attack had the blessings of the prison administration who had told some of the inmates to feel protected to attack Ambazonians and seize their propertise because (they) want to separate the country,” Shufai Blaise Berinyuy, one of the detained Ambazonia leaders who signed the letter said.

“The open bias of the prison administration towards Ambazonians is seen in the consistent refusal of access to our lawyers despite the fact we are expected to go to court again without access to our counsel on August 20 (case adjourned to September 17,” he added.