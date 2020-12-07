A separatist fighter suspected of killing of kidnapping the Fon of Nso and the Archbishop Emeritus of Douala, Christian Cardinal Tumi, has been neutralised.

The separatist fighter, Julius Benengweh aka “Babessi Must Obey Me” was killed by soldiers in the early hours of Sunday, December 6 during his intimate moment with his partner.

His body, with the head completely scattered was later displayed at a roundabout in Mumbeh, a neighbourhood in Babessi as the population watched on in disbelief.

The separatist fighter has been accused in the past of carrying out several atrocious acts in the locality notably the kidnapping of Cardinal Tumi on November 5 before releasing him the next day while the Fon of Nso was held captive for five days before given an ultimatum not to partake at the regional elections.