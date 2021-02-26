Cameroon: Ambazonia fighters ambush two soldiers in restive NW Region

At least two soldiers have been killed and several others injured in Kumbo, Bui Division following an ambush laid by Ambazonia separatist fighters, sources have said.

According to sources, the soldiers were on pratrol during the night on Wednesday, February 24 when their vehicle landed on an imprvised explosive device. Though it did not produce serious damage, the soldiers came down to vehicle to assess the situation and were caught by surprise with gunshots from neighbouring bushes.

After long exchange of fire, two of their colleagues; Nkoa Kede and Divine Mussongue were killed while others were injured before the attackers took off.

The incident created panic early on Thursday in Kumbo as soldiers invaded several neighbourhoods in search of separatist fighters as gunshots were heard flying in some neighbourhoods which forced residents to remain indoors.