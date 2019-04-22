Cameroon: Ambazonia fighters announce lockdown to frustrate labour day, May 20 celebrations

Armed separatist fighters in the North West and South regions of Cameroon have announced another lockdown which they say is to frustrate the Labour Day and Nationsl Day celebrations.

Separatist activists have announced the lockdown will unfold in two phases, first from the 29 April -01 May, to frustrate celebrations of the Labour Day.

Then the lockdown will again hold from the 19-20 May to frustrate the National Day celebrations in the Anglophone regions.

In addition to ghost towns, armed separatist fighters have adopted the ‘lockdown’ approach in their fight though the operation has not always gone down well with the local population who see it as a punishment.

Administrative authorities have always called on locals to shun calls of ghost towns and lockdowns and go about their duties assuring them of their safety. However, ghost towns have become a tradition in the two regions with locals staying home every Monday.

Authorities are yet to react on this latest call by armed separatists for a lockdown.