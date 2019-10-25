Cameroon: Ambazonia fighters attack convoy of Meme SDO

A convoy transporting the Senior Divisional Officer of the Meme Division in the South West Region came under heavy attack from suspected Ambazonia separatist fighters yesterday, sources say.

Ntou Ndong Chamberlain was reportedly heading to Konye sub division to install the newly appointed Divisional Officer of the locality when the armed men opened fire on his convoy.

A journalist who was embedded in the convoy said the boys opened fire at various locations on their way causing severe damages of some vehicles on the way.

Security forces succeeded to puch back the boys as the Senior Divisional Officer succeeded to reach Konye for the installation. It remains unclear if there were casualties on both sides.

The attack comes just days after authorities were forced to deny an attack on the convoy of the Governor of the North West Region Adolphe Lele LAfrique.