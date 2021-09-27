Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon: Ambazonia fighters attack, look Bafut Gendarmerie unit

Published on 27.09.2021 at 14h43 by JournalduCameroun

At least one uniform officer is said to have been killed on Sunday, September 26 when armed Ambazonia separatist fighters attacked the Agyati Gendarmerie unit in Bafut, North West Region of Cameroon.

According to a video shared online by various separatist groups, the attack that was carried out in the early hours of Sunday, September 26 by the Bafut 7 Kata group in collaboration with other separatist groups in Makon.

In the video, the separatists are seen displaying two AK47 guns, military wear, other weapons and ammunition, sport wears, and other items which they looted from the gendarmerie unit.

The total casualty of the attack is still not completely determined.

