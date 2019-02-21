Cameroon: Ambazonia fighters burn two cars as gushots rage along Mutengene-Buea road

At least two vehicles have been burnt in Mile 14 Dibanda at the entrance to Buea by suspected armed separatist fighters, sources have said.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning as a group of armed men dressed in white cut the road around Mile 14 Dibanda shooting in the air before burning down two vehicles, a source told journalducameroun.com.

This forced other vehicles that were heading to Buea to take a u-turn as drivers and passengers fled for their lives which movement paralysed on that stretch of the road for close to an hour.

The situattion however returned to normal after security forces were deployed on that stretch of the road as well as on the Mutengene-Limbe road where gunshots were equally heard this morning.