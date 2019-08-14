Armed separatist fighters in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon have announced a two-week lockdown in their attempts to frustrate school resumption in that part of the country.

The separatist fighters made the announcement on Wednesday in a communiqué shared by separatist activists as they attempt to frustrate recent campaigns to advocate school resumptions in the North West and South West regions.

According to the document from the separatist fighters, the locdown will run from 2-6 September, the first week of the neww academic year.

The operation will take a break and run again from 9-13 September, the armed separatist fighters said in the document.

The separatist fighters say schools can not go on in the present insecurity in the North West and South West regions characterized by regular fighting.

A such they have called in all those living in the North West and South West regions to stay at home during that period, including all transport agencies and drivers.

This development is coming at a time stakeholders have been mobilising to ensure effective school resumption in the North West and South West regions. Civil society actors, religious leaders, politicians have all been carrying out campaigns to ensure schools effctively resume in these regions after close to three years.