Cameroon: Ambazonia fighters erect wall in Bafut

Suspected Ambazonia armed separatist fighters in Bafut have erected a wall, blocking the road linking the locality to Bamenda in a bid to avoid soldiers penetrating into villages.

Images of the wall first surfaced online on Thursday after sources reported heavy gun battles in the area on Wednesday.

Locals say it has been difficult for vhicles to get into Bafut as well as out of the locality due to frequent clashes in the area and the erection of that wall only comes to make matters worse.

The military has most often used secindary roads to counter the separatist fighters and could do same in the days ahead.