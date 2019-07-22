Cameroon: Ambazonia fighters gun down Gendarme officer in Restive NW region

A gendarme officer was reportedly killed in a confrontation between defence forces and Ambazonia fighters in the locality of Eyomujock, Manyu Division in the North West region of Cameroon Sunday July 21, 2019.

Sources say that the Gendarme Officer identified as Akamine was gunned down by Ambazonia fighters while on duty post at Eyomujock.

Sources further say Officer Akamine was on the control post with his colleagues for their regular checks when they allegedly discovered a cable connected to a locally made explosive on the floor. Before they could react, Akamine who was leading was brought down by separatist fighters who were in hidings.

This led to an exchange of gunshots between the two parties with Ambazonia fighters finally running away, abandoning some of their weapons on the spot.

Though negotiations between the government and separatist fighters have been announced for a month today, confrontations between the defence forces and secessionist fighters keep on intensifying in the restive regions.