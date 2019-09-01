The corpse of a sun chief in Donga Matung Division, North West region was reportedly kidnapped by Ambazonia fighters on its way for burial, sources say.

The vehicle carrying the corpse of Chief Tata Njilah Isaiah was stopped on its way to Nkambe by the armed men who drove the corpse to the vilage squares before taking it hostage.

Sources say the boys surrounded the vehicle carrying the corspse for over six hours demanding a six-million Francs ransom before they could release it.

The armed men are said to have held the corpse until late into the night and it is still not clear if it was finally released as the family failed to bow to their demands.