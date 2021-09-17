Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon: Ambazonia fighters kill 15 soldiers in restive NW region

Published on 17.09.2021 at 16h36 by JournalduCameroun

At least 15 soldiers have been killed in the restive North West Region by armed separatist fighters, the army has confirmed.

According to an internal seurity message, the attack was carried out in the evening of Thursday, September 16 in Bamessing by armed separatist fighters led by a certain General No Pity.

In addition, to the soldiers killed, two armoured vehicles were equally destroyed while a several weapons  were carted away by the armed separatists.

Images of the attack first emerged on online on Thursday evening showing a group of armed separatist fighters celebrating around the armoured cars which they had put on fire before.

This is one of the heaviest casualties suffered by the army in a single attack with intelligence wary of further attacks in several parts of the North West Region.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement