Cameroon: Ambazonia fighters kill 15 soldiers in restive NW region

At least 15 soldiers have been killed in the restive North West Region by armed separatist fighters, the army has confirmed.

According to an internal seurity message, the attack was carried out in the evening of Thursday, September 16 in Bamessing by armed separatist fighters led by a certain General No Pity.

In addition, to the soldiers killed, two armoured vehicles were equally destroyed while a several weapons were carted away by the armed separatists.

Images of the attack first emerged on online on Thursday evening showing a group of armed separatist fighters celebrating around the armoured cars which they had put on fire before.

This is one of the heaviest casualties suffered by the army in a single attack with intelligence wary of further attacks in several parts of the North West Region.