Cameroon: Ambazonia General drop weapons in restive North West region

An alleged Ambazonia General has reportedly dropped down his weapons in Wum, Menchum Division of the North West region of Cameroon.

According to reports, Ekeom Polykarb surrendered to North West Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique this Monday during the installation ceremony of the recently appointed Senior Divisional Officer for the Menchum Division.

“I have killed so many people, including soldiers and military men. Please, forgive me” Ekeom Polycarb, alleged Commander of Ambazonia forces operating in the North West region said at the ceremony.

This is not the first time an alleged Ambazonia General is reported to have surrendered, calling on his brothers still in the bushes to drop their arms and join the Government’s programme of reintegration into the society.

During the just-ended Major National Dialogue without exclusion convened by President Paul Biya to seek lasting solutions to the Anglophone crisis in Cameroon’s North West and South West regions, a good number of Amba Generals came begging for the Nation’s forgiveness for the atrocities committed in these two regions.