A suspected armed separatist kingpin alongside a dozen of his ‘troops’ were killed at the weekend during a military raid in the localities of Awing and Pinyin, North West Region of Cameroon, the Cameroon Army has said.

Addressing reporters on Sunday, July 19 in Santa, the commander of the 5th Joint Military Region, Brigadier General Nka Valere said the week-long operation was carried out by over 450 soldiers under the command of Colonel Alain Charles Matiang.

In total, at least 15 suspected armed separatist fighters were killed including a certain ‘General Okoro’ while ‘Bush General’ was arrested and taken into custody following raids in communities such as Alateneng, Baba II, Mantum, Pinyin, Bamendakwe and Bawock , Brigadier General Nka Valère said.

He added that several weapons and ammunition were retrieved including gun poweder, automatic rifles, charms, gas cylinders, motor cycles etc.. 22 cows belonging to Senator Simon Achidi Achu which had reportedly been seized by the armed fighters were equally recovered.

Santa, gateway to the North West Region has been a hot bed of violent acts in recent weeks after a truck owned by a brewery firm was seized and set ablaze by armed men in the localty on July 4.

A security van on patrol equally came under attack in Santa recently as one police officer was killed while on July 11, armed men attacked the Bamendakwe Gendarmerie Brigade.