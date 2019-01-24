Cameroon: ‘Ambazonia General’ killed in Matoh

A kingpin of the Ambazonia armed separatist movement was on Thursday January 24 killed in Matoh, Mbonge subdivision of the South West region of Cameroon, sources have confirmed.

‘General Andrew Ngoe’, leader of the Southern Cameroons Defence Forces, SOCADEF was killed in the early hours of Thursday during a raid by soldiers of the Cameroon army, security sources confirmed.

Three other armed fighters of the SOCADEF were equally killed while their camp destroyed with an AK47 gun as well as as several amunition seized.

It is not clear if soldiers of the Cameroon army sustained any casualties.

However, the incident has been confirmed both by the army and the Southern Cameroons Defence Forces who say they will release a statement on the events.