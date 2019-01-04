Cameroon: ‘Ambazonia General’ killed in Widikum

A kingpin of the Ambazonia separatist movement in Widikum, Momo Division of the North West region of Cameroon, sources have confirmed.

‘General Sebastian’ as he was popularly called was killed during a military raid on his camp in Widikum on Thursday 5.

Security sources say 17 separatist fighters were killed in the course of the raid while several weapons were seized and the camp completely destroyed.

However, sources within the separatist movement dispute the figures portrayed by the army and say only ‘General Sebastian’ was killed in the course of the attack as his ‘soldiers’ fell back and took cover.