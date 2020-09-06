Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon: Ambazonia ‘General Mad Dog’ killed in Bamenda

Published on 06.09.2020 at 13h58 by JournalduCameroun

A man accused of being a kigpin of the separatist fighter’s movement on the North West Region of Cameroon has been killed, sources have confirmed.

Fonteh aka ‘General Mad Dog’ was killed early on Sunday morning at the City Chemist roundabout in Bamenda during an operation carried out by soldiers of the Rapid Intervention Batallion, sources confirm.

The operation also enabled the soldiers to retrieve one AK 47 gun, an automatic pistol, amunition, two telephones and other weapons and items.

Defence and security forces have been tracking ‘General Mad Dog’ for weeks after  he was suspected as the brain behind the robbery of a microfinance in Bamenda recently.

 

 

