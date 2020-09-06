Cameroon: Ambazonia ‘General Mad Dog’ killed in Bamenda

A man accused of being a kigpin of the separatist fighter’s movement on the North West Region of Cameroon has been killed, sources have confirmed.

Fonteh aka ‘General Mad Dog’ was killed early on Sunday morning at the City Chemist roundabout in Bamenda during an operation carried out by soldiers of the Rapid Intervention Batallion, sources confirm.

The operation also enabled the soldiers to retrieve one AK 47 gun, an automatic pistol, amunition, two telephones and other weapons and items.

Defence and security forces have been tracking ‘General Mad Dog’ for weeks after he was suspected as the brain behind the robbery of a microfinance in Bamenda recently.