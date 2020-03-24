Cameroon: Ambazonia General No Pity killed in restive North West region

One of Ambazonia’s most “wanted” Commanders, popularly known as General No Pity has been reportedly killed by unidentified individuals in the restive North West region of Cameroon, sources have said.

According to unofficial reports, General No Pity was stabbed to death on his way back from a meeting with some other Ambazonia Generals in Bamali, a village in the Ngoketundjia Division of the North West region in Cameroon.

Sources say before this incident, General No Pity, Commander of the Bambalang Marine Forces in the Ndop Central Sub Division was wanted by the Government.

He is not the first “General” to be killed in the restive North Wst region of Cameroon.

Two months ago, one of Ambazonia most dreaded Commanders, General Cha Cha was killed after security forces invaded his camp in Kikaikom in Kumbo, Bui Division of the North West region.