Cameroon: Ambazonia General who staged Kumba school attack killed

An armed separatist kingpin who staged the attack on the Mother Francisca International Bilingual School last weekend, has been killed, the government of Cameroon has announced.

According to a statement from the Minister of Communication and government spokesperson, Rene Emmanuel Sadi, the armed separatist known as “Wonke” was killed during an operation by soldiers of the Rapid Intervention Batallion on the night of October 26 at the Kossala neighbourhood in Kumba.

According to government’s spokesperson, “Wonke” had been identified as “being at the forefront of the commando which broke into the premises of the (Mother Francisca International Bilingual School), ..aboard three motorcycles, to sow havoc and desolation by murdering young learners”.

During the operation by the BIR, Wonke tried to escape by opening fire but was killed by the soldiers while a search operation on his house enabled the soldiers to recover weapons and amunition.

A search operation continues to track down the other members of the gang who are about ten of them, the Minister of Communication said.