Cameroon: Detained Ambazonia leader welcomes release of Kamto

The detained Ambazonia leader, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe has welcomed the release of President Biya’s opposition leader Maurice Kamto, National President of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Party, his allies and some of his supporters.

In an exclusive interview with jeune afrique, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe positively reacts to President Biya’s decision to release his political opponent Maurice Kamto and his party allies.

“We are very happy that they have been released. The imprisonment of opponents and the suppression of political expression are incompatible with democracy and the rule of law.” Ayuk Tabe said in the interview.

“We hope they will fight to make the Republic of Cameroon a more just and humane society.”

Maurice Kamto, party allies as well as supporters released benefitted from a Presidential pardon signed few hours after the end of the Major National Dialogue without exclusion convened by President Paul Biya to seek lasting peace in Cameroon’s English speaking regions.

Many were of the opinion that Sisiku and co would maybe benefit from the same grace.

Accused amongst others of secession, rebellion, hostility against the fatherland and non-possession of national identity cards, Ayuk Tabe and nine other Ambazonia leaders were sentenced to life imprisonment on the 20th of August, 2019 by the Yaounde Military Tribunal.