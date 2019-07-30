Activities have been timid in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon since Monday following calls for a ‘total lockdown’ by separatist leaders in the diaspora.

In addition to the regular Monday ghost towns, the separatist leaders called for a two-day lockdown to protest against the extraction of some Anglophone detainees from the Kondengui central prison last week to various police ad gendarme cells in Yaounde.

Nothing has been heard of these detainees for a wek now with report claiming they are being tortured. The Ambazonia leaders and activists in the diaspora say the whereabouts of these detainees must be known and their rights respected or the lockdown would be extended.

It is in line with the lockdown that activities have been very timid in some parts of the North West and South West regions with reports of gunshots heard in Mbengwi.