Cameroon: Ambazonia leaders recuse assessors at military tribunal

Lawyers of the the ten detained Ambazonia separatist leaders have filed a motion for the recussal of the assessors in their case against the Government of Cameroon at the Yaounde Military Tribunal.

The recussal was presented to the judge at the military tribunal yesterday June 10 as the separatist leaders appeared in court.

This forced yesterday’s session to be adjourned to July 23 while waiting for the Appeal Court to pass a verdict whether or not to recuse the assessors whom the defense counsel say are impartial and incompetent to sit on the panel of judged at the military tribunal.

The defense counsel is also recused the judge Misse Njoune at the Supreme Court and are awaiting the verdict; this after the Apeeal Court of the Centre region had already passed its own verdict rejectting the request to recuse the judge.