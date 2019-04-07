Cameroon: Ambazonia leaders return to court today

The ten detained ‘Ambazonia separatist leaders’ return to court today as their case resumes as the defense counsel and the judge remain at daggers drawn.

Uncertainty looms over today’s session as the defense counsel insists the case can not go on at the Yaounde military tribunal when they when an appeal is still pending at the Appeal Court of the Centre region.

The defense counsel say they have appealed the decision by the military tribunal to judge their clients in Yaounde despite holding refugee and asylum-seeking status’.

The court did not come to a compromise during the last hearing and coupled with the collapse of of one of the accused Barrister Eyambe Elias Ebae, the matter was adjourned.