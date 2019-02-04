Cameroon: Ambazonia separatists impose ten-day ‘lockdown’ on Anglophone regions

Armed separatist fighters in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon have imposed what they describe as a ten-day lockdown in the regions.

The lockdown, the separatists say will run from February 5-14 February as they called on the population to stay home during this period. The separatists have banned all sorts of activities in the regions during this period and cautioned anybody violating this rule is doing so at the own risk.

However, this call has been met with fierce opposition from various quarters with the government calling on the local population to go about their daily activities in serenity assuring them of their security and safety.

The Governor of the South West region last week warned all civil servants who fail to show up for work on weekends will be severely sanctioned while the Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea has stressed his institution is open on all working days.

A day before the purpoted lockdown begins, security has been beefed up in the major cities in the North West and South West regions with security forces stationed at strategic junctions.