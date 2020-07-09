Cameroon: Ambazonian detainees set 4 conditions for ceasefire in restive NW/SW

Some forty-two prisoners of the Anglophone crisis detained at the Yaounde Central Prison have petition the Government of Cameroon on four conditions necessary for negotiations to kick-off for the global ceasefire call from the UN to be effective in the restive North West and South West regions.

In the letter dated Wednesday July 8, the prisoners say they align themselves to the conditions laid by the Ambazonian leadership in detention, headed by Julius Ayuk Tabe and advance four of them.

They demand the withdrawal of all “Cameroun” military, trucks and gear from the streets and villages of the Anglophone regions “back into their barracks.”,

The unconditional release and general amnesty of all detainees arrested because of the conflict and locked up in the various detention centres of Cameroun,

The granting of an amnesty for all Ambazonia refugees around the world to come back home without fear of police harassment,

And the setting up of a time frame for negotiations in the presence of a third party on a neutral soil.

The letter comes in days after information filtered on possible “negotiations” ongoing between the Government of Cameroon and Ambazonian leaders toward declaring a ceasefire in the North West and South West regions, rocked by the Anglophone crisis that has caused untold sufferings to the people for close to four years today.

That notwithstanding, few days after the information went round, Government’s spokes person, Communication Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi denied the claims and sent fresh calls to separatists to drop their arms, stating the Government is open to any solution that will see an end to the Anglophone crisis.