Cameroon: Ambazonian leader sets conditions for dialogue

In a five-page document released from his Kodengui detention cell in Yaounde, Sissiku Ayuk Tabe, presents the conditions, parties, the venue, the delegations as well as the topics to be deliberated on for any dialogue to hold between both parties.

Sissiku Ayuk Tabe demands amongst others the release of all prisoners arrested in the course of the Anglophone crisis, the retreat of “La République du Cameroun’s” defence and security forces and that of Administrators and civil servants from the two Anglophone regions.

The Ambazonian leader highlights in the document that for security reasons, as well as for the mental health of the talks, they must be held out of “La Republic Du Cameroun and the Former British Southern Cameroon”. As such, he proposes the UN-New York or Geneva and the African Union in Addis Abeba.

Sissiku Ayuk Tabe equally demanded the presence of a 3rd party as moderator, and that of foreign observers during the talks.

He proposed the UN as moderator and the African Union, the European Union, ECOWAS, Nigeria, USA, South Africa, Ghana, Russia, Rwanda, Germany, Algeria and France as possible foreign observers.

Concerning the talks, the Ambazonian leader says focus should be on fixing the errors of the UN 1961.

This move from Ayuk Tabe comes weeks after the government manifested the desire to dialogue with separatists on every topic except that of secession.