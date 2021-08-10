Cameroon: Amid repeated separatist attacks, Bamboutos prepares for self-defence

The Bamboutos Division in the West region of Cameroon, that borders Wabane, a Department in the Restive South West region rocked by the close to five years Anglophone crisis is preparing for self-defence as separatist fighters keep intensifying attacks in the region.

Last Friday, the Senior Divisional Officer, Francois Franklin Etapa presided over a security meeting that focused on the moral rearmament of the population.

Attending the meeting were all four Divisional Officers in the Bamboutos, forces of law and order, Parliamentarians, Mayors and traditional rulers.

The Division has been victim of deadly attacks perpetrated by suspected separatists, fighting with Government forces in the neighbouring Anglophone regions for an independent State they call Ambazonia.

Following repeated attacks that left soldiers dead, the Minister of Defence was in the region earlier last month on a security visit to rethink the strategy used by forces of defence to better protect people and their goods as well as the territorial integrity.

After the Minister’s visit, François Franklin ETAPA, in the application of recommendations taken during the security meeting issued an order, reorganizing the activities of vigilante groups in his area of command to repel separatist fighters.

During last Friday’s meeting, Franklin Etapa stressed the need for the population to collaborate with both the vigilante groups and security forces and presented the structures and hierarchies of the newly created vigilante groups.

According to the structure presented, 1st, 2nd and 3rd class villages, all 4 subdivisions of the Bamboutos will constitute headquarters of the vigilante committees. Each committee will be made up of a bureau with well-defined posts of a president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, counsellors, financial secretary, discipline master to name but these.

These vigilante groups will benefit from government support, and their members will each possess professional cards.