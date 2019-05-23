Cameroon: Amnesty Intl calls for independent investigations in Mankon burnings

Human Rights Watch has urged the government of Cameroon to carry out independent and impartial investigations after soldiers burnt at least seventy houses last week in Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon.

The death of two soldiers last week in Mankon, forced men in uniform to carry out a crack down in the Alachu, Matsam, and Muwatsu neighbourhoods burning at least 70 houses, destroying property and livestock as well as killing one civilian, Human Rights Watch said.

The incident forced thee Minister of Defense to come out and call for an investigation into the acts promising sanctions on those found guilty.

Amnesty international has lauded the move but called on the government to go a step further by investigating previous cases.

“The government’s move to investigate these attacks on civilians and their property is an important step to ensure accountability,” said Lewis Mudge, Central Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

“The investigation should be prompt, independent, and impartial, but it should not end there. The government should immediately review other cases of alleged abuses by its security forces and prosecute those responsible.”

The Governor of the North West Region Adolphe Lele LAfrique last week set up a commission to assess the material damage in view of compensating the residents who lost their property.