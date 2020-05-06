Cameroon: Amnesty Intl urges Gov’t to report truthfully on COVID-19 situation in prisons

Amnesty International has urged Cameroonian authorities to give out correct information on the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in detention facilities, provide inmates with adequate medical care and stop aggravating overcrowding with arbitrary arrests.

For over a month now, inmates at the Kondengui Central prison in Yaounde have been reportedly living in fear after COVID-19 cases were reported in that detention facility.

The situation grew worse as Coronavirus death cases were allegedly recorded.

Though no official statement has neither confirmed nor debunked these news, Amnesty International in its latest release on Cameroon urges authorities to be transparent about the virus spread in prisons nationwide.

“As COVID-19 spreads in Cameroon, it is essential that detainees and their families have access to accurate information about the virus…” Fabien Offner, Amnesty International West and Central Africa researcher, said Tuesday May 5.

The right body affirms it received information indicating at least one inmate at the Yaounde Kondengui prison has tested positive for the killer pandemic and five others died.

To the Organization, this is not surprising giving that most prisons in Cameroon are overcrowded, thus breeding grounds for the transmission of diseases.

It welcomed the release of hundreds of inmates from different prisons following President Biya’s commutation and remission of sentences, but indicated it remains far from sufficient.

“Even if authorities recently released some detainees, they failed to positively respond to the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms’ call to release the elderly who are most vulnerable to the virus, and to the UN call to release sick detainees, and those jailed without legal basis, including prisoners of conscience.