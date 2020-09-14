Cameroon among top ten suicide-prone nations in Africa

The rate of suicide committed in Cameroon has tripled in the last four years, the World Health Organisation has said in a report.

The report titled “Suicide in the World, Global Health Estimates”, shows the tendency for people to commit suicide around the world. The report which was actually first published on September 9, 2019 comes on the heels of the commemoration of the World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 under the theme “Working together to prevent suicide”.

According to the report, the rate of suicide is estimated at 19,5 per 100,000 inhabitants in Cameroon, placing the country in the top ten of African countries to have registered a high rate of suicide in 2000, 2016 and 2019. Cameroon ranks fifth according to the report with a total of 2867 suicide victims; 864 and 2003 men.

The three African countries with the highest suicide rate are Lesotho (28,9), Côte d’Ivoire (23) and Uganda (20). According to the World Health Organisation, suicide can occur at any time in a person’s life and was the second cause of deaths, behind trauma caused by accidents, in youth between 15 and 29 in 2016.

Thus, the WHO has urged proper attention and care to people who may be presenting some signs of suicide

“People who talk about suicide may be reaching out for help or support. Many people contemplating suicide are experiencing depression or hopelessness and may feel that there is no other option, » the WHO said.

According to Dr Eche John, specialist in mental health, suicide and mental problems, including depression is well documented in developed societies and most often come abruptly especially in times of financial difficulties, a break up, or a chronic pain. To mitigate the risks of these, he advised for regular mental check up especially when a person starts presenting early signs of mental disorder.