Cameroon Amongst Beneficiary Countries Of New EU Investment 

The European Union through Global Europe and Global Gateway initiative will assist African States in their infrastructural development and regional integration projects.

Cameroon for the 2021-2027 period will be endowed with an envelope of 150 billion €. This is through the Global Gateway investment strategy supported by the European team. It is made up of the European Union and some financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

This investment fund will revolve around the multi-annual indicative program. It is therefore an envelope of 116.7 billion F which will be paid as financial support for the 2021-2024 period . About the last three years 2025-2027, the related financial allocation will be determined following a portfolio performance review in 2024.

The European Global Gateway strategy thus aims to develop smart, clean, and safe links in digital, energy, and transport fields and to strengthen health, education, and research systems throughout the world.