Cameroon: Amougou Belinga temporarily shuts down Vision4, Satellite FM, l’Anecdote newspaper

Published on 21.08.2020 at 17h02 by journalduCameroun

The Chief Executive Officer of the Groupe l’Anecdote has suspended activities of Vision4 television, l’Anecdote newspaper and Satelite FM for an indefinite period, pending an internal restructuring of the Organization.

The news came in as a surprise to many this Friday August 21, 2020.

In a communique circulating online, Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga, Chief Executive Officer of Groupe l’Anecdote informs the national and international public that the activities of the Organization’s media pool; Vision4 TV, Satelite FM and l’Anecdote newspaper have been suspended.

According to the communique, the suspension will run through an internal restructuring process that started this Friday.

In application to the above decision, no programme has been aired on Vision4 television since morning.