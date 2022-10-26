Cameroon : Anafoot Launches Recruitment Programme for 500 Youths

Anafoot scouts were in Bertoua, in the East region, and in Bamenda, in the North West region. The operation is due to end on 4 November in Yaounde and Ebolowa, in the southern region.

The academy headed by Carl Enow Ngachu, the former coach of the national women’s football team, is looking for young girls and boys aged 8 to 14 years. In the end, 50 youngsters will be selected in each region for this fifth talent scouting event organised by Anafoot. This takes into account the current school programme, as Joseph Atangana, the national director of the training centre of Anafoot assures.

“Parents are called upon to approach one of the ten regional centres of the academy and register their offspring before the visit of our experts in one of the ten regional capitals of Cameroon. The registration is free and is done under simple presentation of a copy of the child’s birth certificate,” announced Anafoot.

In Bertoua, where it all began, the enthusiasm was perceptible. More than 3,000 young people stormed the city’s municipal stadium, including 180 girls. This bodes well for a close competition in all other regions of the country.