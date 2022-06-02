Cameroon And Canada Sign Air Transport Agreement To Boost Trade

The Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibéhé Massena, proceeded on June 1, 2022 in Yaounde, to the signing of an agreement on air transport between the State of Cameroon and Canada, he announced in an official statement.

The said agreement had been initialled since December 17, 2017 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, we learn.According to the Cameroonian government member, this agreement comes to “strengthen the cooperation relations between the two countries, and will contribute to the development of civil aviation, through the opening of new commercial opportunities between the companies designated by the two countries. It will also contribute to the promotion of tourism and the increase in the level of trade between Cameroon and Canada.”

The air transport agreement signed on June 1st comes almost eight years after the two countries signed an agreement on the promotion and reciprocal protection of investors. The related document was signed on 3 March 2014 in Toronto, Canada, on the sidelines of the annual Franco-Mine Forum, which that year brought together more than 500 participants from French-speaking mining countries.

Since then, Canadian economic operators have multiplied prospecting missions in Cameroon. Economic days”, organised on 19 September 2014 at the Sheraton Centre in Montreal, were dedicated to the country. All these initiatives aimed at boosting economic cooperation between the two countries have certainly contributed to surpass the threshold of 25.5 billion CFA francs of trade that the two countries already recorded in 2012, according to official data.

These exchanges, we learn, are more dynamic in sectors as varied as agribusiness, pharmaceutical industry, infrastructure and mining, mechanical equipment, textiles, wood and its derivatives,