Cameroon and CAR Reactivate Hibernated Joint Commission

The 2nd session of the Permanent Joint Commission on Cross-Border Security between Cameroon and the Central African Republic CAR is being held today in Yaoundé.

The MINAT boss justifies the reactivation of this cooperation framework by the “persistence, even the resurgence of cross-border crime”. This is manifested by the multiplication of acts of major banditry materialized by kidnappings with ransom demands; attacks by road cutters, cattle theft, illegal transhumance, infiltration of armed gangs in border areas, trafficking in arms and ammunition, poaching and trafficking in protected wildlife species, illegal exploitation of natural resources, and repeated incidents related to misunderstandings about the border line.

“After the Bertoua meetings of February 2010, the present meetings which are of particular importance, take place in a context whose sensitivity is not lost on anyone. First, they mark the resumption of our cooperation on borders after more than 12 years of hibernation,” explained Paul Atanga Nji, the Cameroonian Minister of Territorial Administration who chaired the meeting.