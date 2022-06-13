Cameroon and CAR Reactivate Hibernated Joint Commission

The 2nd session of the Permanent Joint Commission on Cross-Border Security between Cameroon and the Central African Republic CAR is being held today in Yaoundé.
The MINAT boss justifies the reactivation of this cooperation framework by the “persistence, even the resurgence of cross-border crime”. This is manifested by the multiplication of acts of major banditry materialized by kidnappings with ransom demands; attacks by road cutters, cattle theft, illegal transhumance, infiltration of armed gangs in border areas, trafficking in arms and ammunition, poaching and trafficking in protected wildlife species, illegal exploitation of natural resources, and repeated incidents related to misunderstandings about the border line.
“After the Bertoua meetings of February 2010, the present meetings which are of particular importance, take place in a context whose sensitivity is not lost on anyone. First, they mark the resumption of our cooperation on borders after more than 12 years of hibernation,” explained Paul Atanga Nji, the Cameroonian Minister of Territorial Administration who chaired the meeting.
Hence the Cameroonian government’s call to put in place a mechanism to coordinate efforts to effectively combat these phenomena which constitute a serious threat to the security of our respective states.
For three days, the Cameroonian and Central African parties will examine the possibility of delimiting and demarcating borders, promoting cross-border cooperation, and building the capacities of actors involved in border activities.
This work is coupled with the 5th session of the ad-hoc border commission.