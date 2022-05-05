Cameroon And Central African Republic Connects Obtical Fibre

The Cameroonian Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Likeng, and Justin Gourna Zacko, CAR’s Minister of the Digital Economy, Posts and Telecommunications, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the interconnection of electronic communications networks between the two countries on May 4th ,2022.

This memorandum of understanding is the commitment of the two countries on the prerequisites for the improvement of digital interconnection. This is to reduce the digital bill in the sub-region, through the development of a reliable high-speed telecommunications network. And also to ensure that no country is left out of the digitalization process.

The cooperation will cover, among other things, the physical and logical interconnection of the electronic communications networks of the Central African Republic and the Republic of Cameroon, including the technical, economic and legal aspects.

Also, the coordination of capacities for the routing of traffic between the Parties’ networks; the mutual offer of restoration channels for the securing of communications of the Parties’ networks and the reduction of costs and tariffs of electronic communications services.

With regard to the level of progress of the optical fibre interconnection work between Cameroon and CAR, Minette Libom Li Likeng indicated that, on the Cameroon side, the laying of the fibre optic cable per section has been completed between Bertoua – Batouri – Kenzou; the transmission equipment has already been ordered and will be delivered and installed in May 2022.

In addition, the installation of power and air conditioning equipment in existing Camtel sites has been completed between Bertoua and Batouri and is being finalised in Kenzou.

According to Justin Gourna, this MoU is the first step in a long process of collaboration driven by the will of both peoples to meet community requirements. And CAR intends to take advantage of its proximity to Cameroon. Just as the Central African minister did not fail to recall and invite respect for the dates planned for the interconnection:

“I dare to hope that before the closing date of our two CAB projects, scheduled for 30 June 2022 for Cameroon and 31 December 2022 for CAR respectively, we will have benefited from this noble cooperation,” declared Justin Gourna Zacko.