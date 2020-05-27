Cameroon: Andre Mama Fouda appointed Board Chair of CHRACERH

Published on 27.05.2020 at 18h50 by Ariane Foguem

Cameroon’s Head of State, HE Paul Biya has appointed Andre Mama Fouda, former Public Health boss as Board Chair of the Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgery and Human Reproductive Teaching Hospital dubbed CHRACERH.

The appointment is contained in a Presidential decree signed this Wednesday May 27, 2020.

The 69-year old engineer has not been appointed to an unknown ground.

Andre Mama Fouda served as Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health for twelve years, (from 2007-2019).

One year after his eviction from Government, the President of the Republic appoints him as Board Chair of the country’s lone public health establishment specialized in medically assisted reproduction.

Created by Presidential decree in 2011, the Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgery and Human Reproductive Teaching Hospital, CHRACERH was inaugurated by Cameroon’s first lady, Chantal Biya in 2016.

Its missions are amongst others to guarantee the best conditions for medically assisted reproduction to women, carry out external consultations, emergencies related to gynaecology, endoscopic surgery and invitro fertilization.

According to the last classification of public establishments in Cameroon released on May 4, 2020 by the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze, CHRACERH is in the fourth category.

Consequently, as Board Chair of the health establishment, Andre Mama Fouda will earn FCFA 400 000 per month, benefit from allowances amounting to FCFA 400 000, a car allowance, amongst others.