Cameroon : Andre Onana , Fabrice Ondoa Returns to Lion’s Den

Fécafoot has taken steps to ensure the return to the national team of goalkeepers André Onana and Fabrice Ondoa.

André Onana and Fabrice Ondoa are set to celebrate their joint return to the national team in the coming days. The two goalkeepers are on a list of players for whom the Cameroon Football Federation has asked the Ministry of Sport to facilitate their presence at the national team’s next training camp.

The Indomitable Lions are due to face Mexico in a friendly on 10 June. The match takes place in San Diego, in the United States of America.

While FK Auda’s goalkeeper and the best keeper at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations would certainly be delighted to make his return to the national team, questions are being asked about the presence of André Onana. Having been left out of the squad during the World Cup and retired from international football, has the Inter Milan goalkeeper taken the necessary steps to return to the national team? Nobody can tell us more , asides Rigobert Song, the national team’s head coach, who will certainly explain his choices. Nevertheless, given the timing of the match against Mexico and the Champions League final, it will be very difficult, if not impossible, for the national team to have André Onana in its ranks for this friendly.