Cameroon: Andrew Motanga appointed pioneer Limbe City Mayor

Andrew Motanga Mojimba has been elected as the pioneer City Mayor of Limbe following elections that took place yesterday.

He was voted on February 25 during a council session chaired by the eldest councillor Rebecca Lifanda.

The City Mayor Andrew Motanga Mojimbaa now has the huge task to pilot local development in Limbe. After serving as Government Delegate to the Limbe City Council since March 29, 2009, the councillors of Limbe I, II and III Councils unanimously renewed their confidence by electing him.

Motanga was voted by absolute majority of 72 votes with one vote against and three null ballots.

KarenTanga and Kountchou Emmanuel were equally elected as his first and second deputies respectively.

The exercise which took place at the Limbe City Chambers was commended bythe Senior Divisional Officer for Fako, Emmanuel Engamba Ledoux who supervised the event and thanked the councillors for their maturity during the session.

Andrew Motanga said for the next five years he is taking the commitment to continue with developmental projects for the town of Limbe and will work in collaboration with local authorities to ensure peace and development in spite of the challenges faced.

‘‘We shall work with the people to develop our city. That is my slogan for the five years that are ahead of us. I want to thank everybody who contributed in one way or another to give us this mandate’’ Andrew Motanga noted.