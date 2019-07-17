Cameroon: Anglophone Barrister George Sang abducted by gunmen

The Secretary General of the North West Lawyers Association dubbed NOWELA, Barrister George Sang Ndang has been reportedly kidnapped by unidentified gunmen, sources have confirmed.

Reports say the English speaking Barrister was abducted by armed men early this Wednesday morning while he was still at his residence.

Barrister George Sang Ndang is one of the lawyers defending Ambazonia leaders in Yaounde.

This case of abduction comes two days after Magistrate Justice Chi Valentine Bumah was kidnapped by unidentified armed men and reportedly taken in to captivity to an unknown location. Till today, the where about of the Magistrate is not known yet.