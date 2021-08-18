Cameroon: Anglophone Bishops meet in Bamenda for crucial meeting

Bishops of the Bamenda Provincial Episcopal Conference (BAPEC) have been meeting in Bamenda, since Tuesday, August 17 for their 71st Ordinary meeting to discuss important issues pertaining to the province.

The annual meeting that brings together all the Bishops of the Episcopal Province of Bamenda as well as their closest collaborators was is taking place at the Archbishop’s House in Bamenda.

Opening the meeting last Tuesday, the Archbishop of Bamenda, His Grace Andrew Nkea Fuanya reminded participants on the importance of the gathering which he said is aimed at boosting the faith and welfare of Christians of the Ecclesiastical Province as well as continue to further take the word to the people.

The second day of the meeting was marked by the Provincial Council of Education which met to analyse the just ended academic year as well as looking forward to the start of the next school year and ensuring classes effectively resume in schools across the Province.

The gathering continues today with the Board of Governors of Minor Seminaries followed by the Board of Governors of Major Seminaries tomorrow.

On the other hand, the official mass of the 71st meeting of Bishops of the Bamenda Provincial Episcopal Conference will hold on Sunday, August 22 at the All Saints Parish Bayelle on Sunday, August 22 while the meeting officially closes on Monday, August 23 with the reading of key resolutions arrived at.

The 71st meeting is taking place at a time preparations have reached full gear ahead of the upcoming gathering of the Association of Diocesan Priests in the Ecclesiastical Province of Bamenda.

The gathering will hold in Buea from August 24-27 with over 400 priests from the Ecclesiastical Province expected to be part.

The is the first time the gathering is taking place since 2017 due to the situation in the North West and South West Regions and will officially be launched on August 25 with a pontifical mass at the Divine Mercy Co Cathedral celebrated by the Bishop of Buea, Mgr Michael Bibi.