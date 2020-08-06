Cameroon/Anglophone crisis: Accused of being “blackleg”, Treasure pays with her life

A lady identified as Treasure was found few days ago lying in a pool of blood in Bamenda, in the crisis-stricken North West region of Cameroon allegedly murdered by suspected Ambazonia fighters.

In a video we cannot independently verify circulating on social media, Treasure is seen lying in her own pool of blood and voices attributed to suspected Ambazonia fighters accuse her of being a ‘blackleg”.

According to reports, the incident happened on August 3, 2020 in Bamenda, headquarters of the North West region of Cameroon, one of the regions where separatist fighters have been clamouring for a breakaway State they call Ambazonia since 2016.

In another video probably taken hours before Treasure was murdered, the lady is seen having fun with some friends in a bar.

This is not the first time such an incident happens in the North West region of Cameroon since the Anglophone crisis became violent.