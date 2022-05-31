› Anglophone Crisis

Happening now

Cameroon-Anglophone Crisis: Amba Fighters Cross Nigerian Borders Killing 20 In Cross River State

Published on 31.05.2022 at 09h26 by Nana Kamsukom

amba fighter - archived image
amba fighter - archived image

The weekend bloody attack is said to have occured in a small locality in Boki local Government area of Cross River State.

Several Cameroonians fleeing the armed conflict in the anglophone regions of the country, were said to have been killed in the attack. Seven motor cycle riders of Nigeria origin are reported to have also lost their lives in the carnage.

A number of Nigerian news outlet confirmed the attack on the 3oth may ,2022. Speaking to one of the outlets, Cheif Cletus Obun,a one time member of Cross River House of Assembly and aspiant House of representatives for Boki/Kom Federal Constituency, confirmed the incident.

I can confirm that the Ambazonia fighters crossed the Nigerina borders sunday morning to attack their compatriots who fled into Nigeria and refused to join their forices. They killed nearly 20” he said.

Amongst those killed, Chief Obun said, are young men who usually ride their  motorcycles from Bashu to borderline communities to ferry passengers from and to Nigeria.

The ambazonia fighters shot them when the boys rode their bikes to help convey the fleeing Cameroonians, especially elderly women, from the community where the ambozonia militants killed at least 20 people for refusing to jon them in the fight against the Biya regime” he added.

The deputy leader of Biafra National League, BnL, Ebuta Takon, while confirming the attack by ambazonia militants issued a five-day ultimatum to Ambazonia leaders to aplologiwse over the incident. He added such an attack could ruin the good diplomatic relation Nigeria has with Cameroon.

Princewill Chimezie Richards says in a tweet ” This is a terror attack on our territory and we will not condone that. Every reasonable person should condemn this, we dont expect this foolish act by our neighbors whom we have worked so closely with in our both struggles for liberation of Biafra and  Ambazonia

There are reports that the BNL has blocked Ekong Anaku and other border communities in  Akamkpa Local Governement Area of Nigeria to prevent Cameroonians from entering through the route.

 

Source: GP

