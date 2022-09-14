Cameroon-Anglophone Crisis: Army Neutralizes Six Separatists Fighters

Defense and security forces neutralized secessionist fighters in the North West region last weekend.

Media reports, at least six separatist fighters lost their lives during the clashes. They were opposed by defense and security forces last Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11, 2022. Media sources also inform that no human loss has been reported.

According to local populations and security sources, the separatists have set up several camps in the Bui division. For the security of people and property as well as for the defense of the integrity of the territory, the forces attacked these armed men who threaten peace in localities in the region and more particularly at the start of the school year.

Since the start of the school year last September 5, separatists fighters have increased attacks in the two regions in crisis since 2016. On September 6, six civilians traveling in a bus were killed in the locality of Muyuka.

A few days later, between September 8 and 9, the army neutralized at least three fighters from the opposing camp in the Mezam division, North-West region. Fighting for the independence of a certain state called “Ambazonia“, the secessionists have imposed the closure of schools for at least five years.