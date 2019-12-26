Cameroon: Over 5000 displaced in December 2019 due to Anglophone crisis- UN OCHA

The United Nations Office for the coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA has indicated that close to 5,500 persons have been forced to move out of Cameroon’s restive North West region between December 9-15 this year because of violence.

In its last report for the year 2019 dated December 20, 2019, the UN OCHA says the Humanitarian situation in the North West region of Cameroon is a call for concern.

“Between 9 and 15 December 2019, an estimated 5,475 people (782 households) were forced to flee their villages following a series of military operations and community clashes throughout the North West region.” The report partly reads.

According to the report, military operations some six Divisions of the North West region; Boyo, Bui, Momo, Mezam, Donga Mantung and Ngo Ketunjia are responsible for 2,775 displacement meanwhile, community clashes in the Boyo Division alone has caused 2,700 others to flee their homes.

The UN OCHA acknowledges that a humanitarian response to this situation is vital but discloses that it remains a challenging task due to continuous insecurity.

“Recently, there has been a significant increase in military operations and attacks by non-State armed groups in the region. The lack of financial resources and the decrease of humanitarian staffing due to the holiday season further hampers a humanitarian response to those displaced.”

The Anglophone crisis rocking the North West and South West regions of Cameroon for over three years now has and continue to displace a good number, claims many lives as the Government battles to seek for lasting solutions.